Author Topic: Comedy Joke: 9 months  (Read 250 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: 9 months
« on: Apr 04, 2016, 08:59 AM »
I carried you for 9 months...

I was in Labour for 15 hours...

I couldn't sleep properly for 6 months...

And you came out looking like your daddy!!!

Thunders fire you!
