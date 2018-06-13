Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke: Facebook party
A guy posted on Facebook...

"I'm having a party at my house this Saturday... if you are ugly, don't come!!!"

First comment...

"I don't think it's a good idea for you to throw a party that you won't attend!"
