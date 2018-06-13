A worldwide survey was conducted by the UN. The only question asked was: "Would you please give your honest opinion about solutions to the food shortage in the rest of the world?"The survey was a huge failure. In Africa, they didn't know what "food" meant.In Eastern Europe, they didn't know what "honest" meant.In Western Europe, they didn't know what "shortage" meant.In China, they didn't know what "opinion" meant.In the Middle East, they didn't know what "solution" meant.In South America, they didn't know what "please" meant.And in the USA, they didn't know what "the rest of the world" meant.