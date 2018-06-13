Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: Taxi Money  (Read 441 times)

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: Taxi Money
« on: Apr 04, 2016, 10:16 AM »
A girl wanted to visit her boyfriend. She calls him...

GIRL: When I come to your place, you will pay for the taxi.

BOYFRIEND: How much?

GIRL: N10, 000

BOYFRIEND: 10 Thousand Naira! Are you coming from the future?!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 