Job Title: National Sales Manager (NSM)Company: RichmealJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 10 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / MarketingRichmeal- a company involves with production, marketing and sales of superior quality foods & Beverages, headquartered at Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, requires Sales competent expertise and professionals on the role of providing competitive sales growth expertise and support as a National Sales Manager.Term: PermanentReporting to : Managing DirectorLocation: Victoria Island, Lagos, NigeriaHours: Full time Monday to Friday (8am – 6pm)Salary Scale: NGN 1,440,000.00 – NGN 1,800,000.00Achieved Record: NGN 250 Million to 500 millionSummary: – The National Sales Manager will be responsible for managing and cultivating entire Sales Projections and market penetration strategies. The position will report directly to the MD. The National Sales Manager will work spearheading a collaborative environment within our sales team to maximize revenue opportunities and optimize profits. The individual will increase the company’s market share by building strategic relationships in a highly-segmented marketplace comprised of both top leading international FMCG brand and leading National FMCG brand and also top indigenous brands etc. The National Sales Manager will be responsible for the entire national geographic sales territories; South-South, South-West, South-East, Northern Region and all in all in charge of Pan Nigeria value chain. This person will manage relationships with other staff functions and distributor(s) to ensure appropriate resources are available and ensure to support achievement of Richmeal’s overall sales KPI.Relevance (Key Responsibilities): – Supervise all sales activities departments and personnel involved in Sales. – Provides leadership on the day-lo-day operations of ,the sales department, while maintaining focus on the company’s strategic goals and also motivating his sales team – Establishes performance goals for all sales department employees, and monitors performance on a continual basis. – Oversees all training & development of personnel involved in Sales. Pg 1 of 3 – Develop/participates with the senior management in the-development of the strategic plan for the company. – Direct department(s) to achieve objectives established in the Company’s Strategic Plan._ Prepare, secure management approval and implement yearly budget for the entire sales team. – Regularly review, monitoring and control revenue and expense targets to positively impact on the company’s operations. – Ensure compliance with all company’s procedures, processes and policies by the sales team. – Coordinates sales operations with all other departments divisions of the Company. – Develop maintains/ improves business relations with all segments of company’s customers. – Establish and maintain new contracts with government institutions corporate/distributors country-wide – Encourage and motivate sales team through appropriate leadership. mentoring, guidance Incentives and support. – Ensures the achievement of overall sales quota by the sales team. – To ensure that all administrative procedures in the department are in place and functioning effectively. – Prepare sales and market forecast. – Continuously monitor and ensure reporting of competitive activities in the field. – Keep proper and accurate information of customer/ salesmen receivables and ensure compliance with the company’s credit policy at all times.Qualifications and Requirements: – Bachelor degree/MBA from an accredited Nigerian university and NYSC certificate. – Minimum of 10 Years cognate work experience, 5 year must be in sales management with good knowledge of Nigerian geographical spread of sales of foods & beverage and FMCG Blue Chip Company. – Excellent communication/presentation skills and ability to work under pressure with little or no supervision. Dignity of service, drive and integrity will be a paramount requirement. – Must exhibit proof of achievable monthly sales turnover record of NGN 250 million. – Must showcase pre-established distributors/wholesalers network across the 36 states of Nigeria. – Must be ready to travel to any part of the country as the case might arise. – Must possess a valid Driver’s License with driving experience. – Demonstrate strong leadership capabilities to build and manage sales team. – Showcase good knowledge of FMCG/F&B market and ability to develop strategies for every state. – Strong relationship within the closed market I.e. leading shopping outlets. – Ability to speak Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba will be an added advantage.l