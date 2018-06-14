Job Title: Sales Specialist
Company: RenMoney via WorkPlace
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 1 year
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
Details:
- Our Client, RenMoney Microfinance Bank, is seeking to recruit experienced candidates to sell consumer loans to Salary earners residing in Lagos only:
Qualifications:
-B.Sc. or HND in any discipline
-Must not be more than 35 years old.
-NYSC Certificate or Exemption Letter is required.
-Minimum of 1-3 years Sales experience working in a Microfinance Bank or in the Financial Institution.
Benefits:
-Attractive and Competitive pay with fantastic commission and other allowances.
-Career Growth.Apply to this job