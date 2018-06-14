Job Title: Sales SpecialistCompany: RenMoney via WorkPlaceJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingTo be a World Class Skills Development and HR / ICT Consulting Services organisation that adds significant value to our clients and society.Details:- Our Client, RenMoney Microfinance Bank, is seeking to recruit experienced candidates to sell consumer loans to Salary earners residing in Lagos only:Qualifications:-B.Sc. or HND in any discipline-Must not be more than 35 years old.-NYSC Certificate or Exemption Letter is required.-Minimum of 1-3 years Sales experience working in a Microfinance Bank or in the Financial Institution.Benefits:-Attractive and Competitive pay with fantastic commission and other allowances.-Career Growth.