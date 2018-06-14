Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sales Specialist Job at RenMoney via WorkPlace  (Read 134 times)

Jobrib

Sales Specialist Job at RenMoney via WorkPlace
« on: Apr 05, 2016, 03:31 PM »
Job Title: Sales Specialist

Company: RenMoney via WorkPlace

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 1 year

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

.

To be a World Class Skills Development and HR / ICT Consulting Services organisation that adds significant value to our clients and society.

.

Details:

- Our Client, RenMoney Microfinance Bank, is seeking to recruit experienced candidates to sell consumer loans to Salary earners residing in Lagos only:

.

Qualifications:

-B.Sc. or HND in any discipline

-Must not be more than 35 years old.

-NYSC Certificate or Exemption Letter is required.

-Minimum of 1-3 years Sales experience working in a Microfinance Bank or in the Financial Institution.

.

Benefits:

-Attractive and Competitive pay with fantastic commission and other allowances.

-Career Growth.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 