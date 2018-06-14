Job Title: Head of Sales and MarketingCompany: CHAN Medi-Pharm Limited/Gte (CMP)Location: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsJob Field: Pharmaceutical Sales / MarketingCHAN Medi-Pharm Limited/Gte (CMP), is today the oldest and largest drug distribution NGO in Nigeria. The company has expanded to acquire a large asset base with Headquarters at Jos and six zonal offices within Nigeria. With a vision to be “the preferred partner in health care” and as a result of rapid expansion, the company is seeking to recruit dynamic and performance driven individuals to fill the vacant position above.Job Description: – The ideal person will lead the entire Sales and Marketing team at the National level and will be responsible for Sales & Marketing of the company’s wide range of pharmaceutical and medical products, – Develop strategies and ensure implementation to build company brands to achieve market share and the National Sales figures.Requirements: – Reporting to the Managing Director/CEO, the applicant should: – Hold a minimum of a B. Pharm degree with not less than 5 years experience in managing a team of Pharmaceutical Sales and Marketing Staff in high performance Sales function – Not be less than 35 years of age – Master’s in Business Administration(MBA) will be an added advantage. – Possess strong computer knowledge (Excel, Word and PowerPoint).