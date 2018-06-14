Job Title: Marketing ManagerCompany: Supermart.ngJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingSupermart.ng, the largest online supermarket in Nigeria provides you a convenient platform for online grocery shopping without leaving the convenience of your home or office. We have the widest selection of grocery items online with over 60,000 items on our online supermarket. We also offer you products from top brands. We provide you an amazing 3 hour grocery delivery all across Lagos. Our online supermarket has various departments which include Baby Products, Oil & Sauces, Food Cupboard, Fresh Food, Cleaning, Perfumes, Books, Frozen Food, Toiletries, Alcohol, Medicines, Household Items, Beauty & Toiletries, Nigerian Ingredients, Snacks, Dairy & Eggs, Fish, Meat, Drinks, and Food Items etc.The Supermart.ng marketing manager manages the day to day sales & marketing activities of the organization and long term marketing strategy for the company. The goal is to build and lead a highly-effective, performance driven marketing and sales team that will develop and execute on new concepts, business models, channels and partnerships.Duties of the Marketing Manager include:• Developing the marketing strategy for the company in line with company objectives• Managing all marketing for the company and activities within the marketing department.• Co-ordinating marketing campaigns with sales activities.• Overseeing the company’s marketing budget.• Creation and publication of all marketing material in line with marketing plans.• Planning and implementing promotional campaigns.• Manage and improve lead generation campaigns, measuring results.• Overall responsibility for brand management and corporate identity.• Preparing online and print marketing campaigns.• Monitor and report on effectiveness of marketing communications.• Creating a wide range of different marketing materials.• Working closely with design agencies and assisting with new product launches.• Maintain effective internal communications to ensure that all relevant company functions are kept informed of marketing objectives.• Analyzing potential strategic partner relationships for company marketing.• Recruiting, managing and motivating various channel sales teamsRequirements of the role:• Bachelor degree, preferably but not necessarily in Marketing.• Experience leading a data-driven marketing team.• Strong quantitative, analytical and project management skills.• Prior experience as a business consultant will be a plus.• Confident and dynamic personality.• Strong creative outlook.