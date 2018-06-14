Job Title: Marketing OfficerCompany: Excel Professional Services (EPS)Location: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 4 yearsJob Field: Sales / MarketingExcel Professional Services (EPS) was established to provide world-class management consulting support to business enterprises, as they seek to develop their capacities in the three critical areas of strategy, leadership and governance. EPS is built around the concept that no business can excel in its chosen field, except it gets its strategy, leadership and governance right.ES 197 – The Marketing Officer will report directly to the Business Development Manager. He/She will seek and maintain customers through day to day call activities, while creating quality risk assets and effectively meeting sales targets.. – The successful candidate will hold a first degree in Marketing and allied disciplines with a minimum of Four (4) years working experience in a similar working environment.