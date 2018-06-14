Job Title: Business Development ManagerCompany: Excel Professional Services (EPS)Location: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsJob Field: Sales / MarketingExcel Professional Services (EPS) was established to provide world-class management consulting support to business enterprises, as they seek to develop their capacities in the three critical areas of strategy, leadership and governance. EPS is built around the concept that no business can excel in its chosen field, except it gets its strategy, leadership and governance right.ES 192 – The Business Development Manager will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer and be responsible for maintaining existing and potential customers, and continuously project the company’s products and services in a structured and professional manner. Besides identifying and developing new business opportunities, he/she would be expected to develop appropriate marketing strategies that leverage on the company’s capabilities and network to secure profitable projects that would contribute to meeting the firm’s revenue, profit and growth targets- The successful candidate will hold a first degree with a minimum of Five (5) years related working experience.