Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes of the Day: Four oranges  (Read 227 times)

yetadem

Jokes of the Day: Four oranges
« on: Apr 09, 2016, 07:38 AM »
BUYER: Give me 4 oranges please.

ORANGE SELLER: That's N400 sir.

BUYER: N100 for an orange?!

ORANGE SELLER: Yes, the dollar has gone up sir.

BUYER: Do you import orange?

ORANGE SELLER: We import the tray we use in carrying the orange.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 