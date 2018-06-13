Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: The frog and the snake  (Read 241 times)

yetadem

Funny Joke: The frog and the snake
« on: Apr 09, 2016, 08:07 AM »
I went fishing this morning, but after a short time, I ran out of worms.

Then I saw a snake with a frog in its mouth.

Frogs are good fishing baits. Knowing the snake couldn't bite me with the frog in its mouth; I grabbed it right behind the head, took the frog and put it in my bait bucket.

Now the dilemma was how to release the snake without getting bit. So I grabbed my bottle of Guinness and poured the whole content in its mouth. Its eyes rolled back and it went limp.

I released the snake into the lake without any incident and carried on fishing, using the frog.

Not long after, I felt a nudge on my foot. It was that damn snake... with two more frogs!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 