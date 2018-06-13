I went fishing this morning, but after a short time, I ran out of worms.Then I saw a snake with a frog in its mouth.Frogs are good fishing baits. Knowing the snake couldn't bite me with the frog in its mouth; I grabbed it right behind the head, took the frog and put it in my bait bucket.Now the dilemma was how to release the snake without getting bit. So I grabbed my bottle of Guinness and poured the whole content in its mouth. Its eyes rolled back and it went limp.I released the snake into the lake without any incident and carried on fishing, using the frog.Not long after, I felt a nudge on my foot. It was that damn snake... with two more frogs!