I went fishing this morning, but after a short time, I ran out of worms.
Then I saw a snake with a frog in its mouth.
Frogs are good fishing baits. Knowing the snake couldn't bite me with the frog in its mouth; I grabbed it right behind the head, took the frog and put it in my bait bucket.
Now the dilemma was how to release the snake without getting bit. So I grabbed my bottle of Guinness and poured the whole content in its mouth. Its eyes rolled back and it went limp.
I released the snake into the lake without any incident and carried on fishing, using the frog.
Not long after, I felt a nudge on my foot. It was that damn snake... with two more frogs!