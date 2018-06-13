Pages: [1]   Go Down

Relationship Joke: Every time you smile

Relationship Joke: Every time you smile
« on: Apr 09, 2016, 08:52 AM »
A toasting conversation...

GUY: Every time you smile I feel like inviting you to my place.

GIRL: Awww... Are you single?

GUY: No, I am a Dentist.
