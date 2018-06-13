Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Father's Mansion  (Read 347 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Father's Mansion
« on: Apr 09, 2016, 08:59 AM »
GIRLFRIEND: Akpos, you're 30 years now, when are you renting your own apartment?

AKPOS: Jesus is more than 2015 years old and still lives in his father's mansion. Don't put pressure on me please!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 