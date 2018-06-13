Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crazy Joke: Coffee of Life  (Read 280 times)

yetadem

Crazy Joke: Coffee of Life
« on: Apr 10, 2016, 12:22 PM »
This Morning, I used Red Bull instead of water to make my coffee...

After 15 minutes driving on a Highway, I realised I left my car at Home!!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 