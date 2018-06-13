Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: Fresh Air  (Read 310 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: Fresh Air
« on: Apr 10, 2016, 01:01 PM »
DAUGHTER: Mom, I want some fresh air, can I go for a walk?

MOM: Yes, but tell your "fresh air" to drop you home by 9pm
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 