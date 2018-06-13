Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke: Dangote's Daughter

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: Dangote's Daughter
Apr 10, 2016, 01:08 PM
QUESTION: If you're dating a girl and suddenly you meet Dangote's daughter at a function. She's interested in and wants to settle down with you. Would you break up with your girlfriend?

ANSWER: Sighting Dangote's daughter alone at a function, I've already broken up with my family not to talk of girlfriend!
