Job Title: Customer Engagement Personnel
Company: Prepclass
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: OND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Customer Care
Prepclass is an academic solutions provider offering a customized learning program for each and every student. We have learning programs to fit any family’s needs and preferences – whether it’s in-home tutoring or online test prep.
Our current product is an online platform that contains a huge plethora of past question material that allows students practice online and understand there areas of strength and weaknesses. Also parents that want a more personalized experience for their kids can also request for a personal Prepclass tutor from our huge database of more than 5000 tutors in Lagos.
Job Description: – We are looking to hire Female Customer Engagement Personnel who reside in Yaba Axis.
Requirements: – The minimum requirements for this job role is Ordinary National Diploma. – The person must be Female and must not be older than 27 years of age. – The person must possess good communication and negotiation skills. – Also the person must be a goal getter and possess very positive attitude to work.Apply to this job