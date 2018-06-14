Pages: [1]   Go Down

Customer Engagement Personnel Job at Prepclass
Job Title: Customer Engagement Personnel

Company: Prepclass

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care  

Prepclass is an academic solutions provider offering a customized learning program for each and every student. We have learning programs to fit any family’s needs and preferences – whether it’s in-home tutoring or online test prep.

Our current product is an online platform that contains a huge plethora of past question material that allows students practice online and understand there areas of strength and weaknesses. Also parents that want a more personalized experience for their kids can also request for a personal Prepclass tutor from our huge database of more than 5000 tutors in Lagos.

Job Description: – We are looking to hire Female Customer Engagement Personnel who reside in Yaba Axis.

Requirements: – The minimum requirements for this job role is Ordinary National Diploma. – The person must be Female and must not be older than 27 years of age. – The person must possess good communication and negotiation skills. – Also the person must be a goal getter and possess very positive attitude to work.

