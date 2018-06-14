Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales Executive Job at Padoserve Limited
Job Title: Sales Executive

Company: Padoserve Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

Padoserve Limited an indigenous company fully registered and incorporated by Corporate Affairs commission (CAC) , with RC Number 908901 on 27th August, 2010, is a major player in the Nigerian economy with main business focus in Customer service consulting, capacity building, Manpower development, logistics, contracts and supplies.

Job Details: – We need a sales cashier with good accounting knowledge. Interested applicant must be versatile in peachtree accounting system with at least 2 years experience in similar position. Intereted applicant preferably OND/NCE in Accounting.

