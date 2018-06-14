Job Title: Sales ExecutiveCompany: Padoserve LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingPadoserve Limited an indigenous company fully registered and incorporated by Corporate Affairs commission (CAC) , with RC Number 908901 on 27th August, 2010, is a major player in the Nigerian economy with main business focus in Customer service consulting, capacity building, Manpower development, logistics, contracts and supplies.Job Details: – We need a sales cashier with good accounting knowledge. Interested applicant must be versatile in peachtree accounting system with at least 2 years experience in similar position. Intereted applicant preferably OND/NCE in Accounting.