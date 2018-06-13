Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke: How to survive fuel scarcity  (Read 234 times)

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: How to survive fuel scarcity
« on: Apr 12, 2016, 12:24 AM »
Go to nearby Bank. Greet Everyone. Plug phone to charge. Plug Power Bank and rechargeable fan.

Drink water from Dispenser, sit down, enjoy AC, watch Buhari on CNN.

Withdraw N1000...

Thank the bank staff and return home.

The next day, go and join the queue to pay back the N1000 into account.
