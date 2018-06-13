Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Bag of Chips

Short Joke: Bag of Chips
Apr 12, 2016, 12:30 AM
Don't you feel cheated and angry wen you open a bag of chips only to find that it's 30% Filled?

Well, Ladies... That's how guys feel when they open a padded Bra!
