Author Topic: Comedy Joke: RIP  (Read 253 times)

Comedy Joke: RIP
« on: Apr 12, 2016, 12:40 AM »
Akpos posted RIP on Buhari's twitter feed...

He was arrested, taken to court and asked to defend himself.

He says, "RIP stands for Remain in Power."
