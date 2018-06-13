Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cracking Joke: What is engagement?

yetadem

Cracking Joke: What is engagement?
« on: Apr 12, 2016, 12:51 AM »
Engagement is when a man promises to marry a woman in a few months...

Not when he puts a ring on her finger and scares other men away for the next five years. That is witchcraft!
