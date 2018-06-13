A large notice in a shop window in Lagos announced a big sale, with sweeping reductions, starting at 9 a.m. An enormous queue had started to form by 7.30am.Just before the shop was due to open, an inconspicuous little man walked to the head of the queue. Angry women elbowed and pushed him until he was right at the back of the line. Undaunted, the little man went to the head of the queue again. Once more, he was shoved unceremoniously to the back, this time with a few smacks on the face and a couple of thumps from umbrellas wielded by angry women.The little man walked to one side of the queue and said, "If that's your attitude, I won't open the shop at all today!"