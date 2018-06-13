Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One Liner Joke: Fuel Queue  (Read 306 times)

yetadem

One Liner Joke: Fuel Queue
« on: Apr 12, 2016, 01:05 AM »
I parked near a filling station and now 15 cars are behind me because they think it's a queue...

Me that's I'm buying Indomie!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 