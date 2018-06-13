Pages: [1]   Go Down

Cracking Joke: Eye contact
« on: Apr 12, 2016, 01:15 AM »
QUESTION: Why do men struggle to make eye contact with women?

ANSWER: Because breasts don't have eyes.
