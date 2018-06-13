Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funniest Joke: Painful fruit
« on: Apr 12, 2016, 01:19 AM »
My friend, Tayo said that an onion is the only food (fruit) that can make you cry...

So I kept a banana peel on the floor where he passes home...
