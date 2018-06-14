Job Title: Sales/Business Development ManagerCompany: Niger Bell LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MALocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingNiger Bell Limited – We are hearing healthcare experts specializing in the prevention, identification, assessment, treatment and rehabilitation of hearing difficulties in both adults and children. We provide hearing assessments, and hearing aid prescriptions, fittings and adjustments as needed to our patients.Requirements: – HND or 1st degree in Human or Social Sciences with experience in Marketing. – An MBA will be an added advantage. – Ability to work independently, good communication and interpersonal skills. – Flexible working schedule.