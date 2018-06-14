Job Title: Sales Manager- Building MaterialsCompany: Productive PeopleJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 8 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingProductive People was founded in 2014 in partnership with 2 of the UK’s leading recruitment consultancies providing contract, retained and permanent recruitment solutions to the global market place. Productive People specialises in supplying the most productive people available in all major economic sectors. The pun is deliberate.Job Duties/ Responsibilities/ Accountabilities: – Organise and control area sales staff to ensure that they are appropriately motivated and trained to meet sales targets and that they carry out their responsibilities to the required standard – Develop all necessary procedures and processes to ensure that the sales force operates efficiently and effectively and achieves all sales objectives – Monitor the performance of sales staff and take remedial action where necessary to ensure that sales targets are met – Monitor and control the budget for the area to ensure that all financial targets are met and that all necessary financial controls are in place to comply with company and regulatory requirements – Develop and maintain relationships with key customers and other relevant bodies to ensure that the company’s maximum sales potential is realised in the area – Maintain awareness of developments in sales techniques and technology to ensure that the company maintains and develops its competitive position – Monitor the sales performance of competitors to ensure that the company maintains and develops its competitive position – Provide customers and potential customers within the allocated sales area with information about company products. – Provide the main source of expertise to the company on business development issues – Prepare reports on credit standing of customers and advise on financial risk and appropriate credit limits – Provide expertise to staff on carrying out market researchPeriodic duties: – Out of station travel to monitor sales, close sales, have meetings etc. – Sales presentationKey Performance Indicators/ Performance Goals: – Achievement of set financial sales and revenue targets – Product availability in the Area covered – Percentage/Number of product feature releasedQuality of sales pipeline and sales funnel – Quality/accuracy/availability of documentationDesired Skills and Experience:JOB SPECIFICATIONS:Education Qualification: – A good degree in the Humanities, Accounting or any other relevant or related field of study from an accredited University.Experience: – 8 -10 years in a sales role in similar industryKEY COMPETENCIES REQUIREMENTS:Knowledge/Skills: – Functional/Technical – Market/Competitive analysis – Market & Customer Understanding/Management – Strategic Perspective – Selling skills – Presentation skills – Negotiation & Persuasion skills – Products/ Services Knowledge and Application – ConfidentialityManagerial: – Manage and prioritise time – Plan and Organize and schedule work – Listen actively – Make decisions and weigh risk – Think clearly and analyticallyBehavioural: – Personal Credibility – Customer (internal & external) focus – Communication: Oral & Written – Providing Motivational Support – Decision making – Developing Others – Work planning – Analytical Thinking/Solving Problems – Result-oriented – Highly attentive to detail – Ability to work well under pressure – Tactful