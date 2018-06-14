Pages: [1]   Go Down

Van Sales Representative Job at Icojon
Job Title: Van Sales Representative

Company: Icojon

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND  

Experience: 4 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

Icojon is Nigeria’s Pioneer online bulk purchase market.

Responsibility: – Identify new market opportunities in terms of market penetration and expanding coverage. – Ensures that he meets weekly, monthly and yearly targets.  – The Sales representative is responsible for meeting the sales targets of the organization through effective planning and budgeting. – As a Sales representative or marketer you should devise strategies and techniques necessary for achieving the sales targets. – As a Sales representative or marketer you should map out potential customers and generate leads for the organization.

Qualification/Requirement: – Minimum Qualification – OND – 4 years sales experience – 2 years Sales experience in FMCG required – English & Fluency in local dialect – 4 years driving experience with valid drivers’ license – Persuasive Communication skills; Integrity – Excellent sales and negotiation skills. – Innovation and Creativity. – Excellent organizational and time management skills. – Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skill.

PREFERED LOCATIONS OF RESIDENCE: Oshodi/ Ajao Estate/ Ikeja/ Shogunle/ Mafoluku/Magodo, Ibafo, Mowe, Lekki, Ajah, Ketu, Ikorodu, Maryland applicants

