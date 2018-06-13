There were three people, Kwame, Kisulu and Akpos, stranded on an island. Kwame looked over the water to the mainland and estimated about 20 miles to shore. So he announced, "I'm going to try to swim to shore." So he swam out five miles and got really tired. He swam out ten miles from the island, and he was too tired to go on, so he drowned.Kisulu said to himself, "I wonder if the Kwame made it. I guess it's better to try to get to the mainland than stay here and starve." So he attempts to swim out.Kisulu had a lot more endurance than Kwame, as he swam out 10 miles before he even got tired. After 15 miles, he was too tired to go on, so he drowned.So Akpos thought to himself, "I wonder if they made it! I think I should better try to make it, too."So he swam out 5 miles, ten miles, 15 miles, and NINETEEN miles from the island.The shore was just in sight, but he said, "I'm too tired to go on!"So he swam back.