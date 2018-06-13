Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: Solve the Equation

yetadem

School Joke: Solve the Equation
Apr 21, 2016
In a Mathematics class, the teacher asks Mary...

TEACHER: Mary, how would you answer this question; 2x(4y - 3b) + 2a = 30?

MARY: By solving the equation, Sir.

TEACHER: Akpos, what about you?

AKPOS: By waiting for Mary to answer it, Sir.
