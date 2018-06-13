Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: These 3 words  (Read 347 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: These 3 words
« on: Apr 22, 2016, 03:06 PM »
Pronounce These Words Very Fast...

1. Eye

2. Yam

3. Stew

4. Peed...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 