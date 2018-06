Job Title: Brands Manager, AdvertisingCompany: LeZenera GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 4-7 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer Care Sales / MarketingLeZenera Group is a full service communications advisory firm in Nigeria offering integrated communications advisory, sustainability consulting and investor relations. Our companies help clients establish and maintain close relations with key stakeholders though exceptional social investments, branding, advertising and public relations.Overall Purpose of Job: – Primary Client interface, providing Advertising advisory and executing relevant strategies to enhance clients’ businesses.Key Job Responsibilities – Form and direct Clients’ strategy for advertising and implementing campaigns – Develop campaign budget and approve advertising concept – Target audience research, focus groups management, outlines goals, conceptualisation, and supervise copywriting – Develop experiential marketing, direct marketing, marketing communications and event activations across various industries – Evaluate the campaign’s overall performance.Person Specifications: – A good 1st degree, Master’s degree will be an added advantage – 4-7 years’ work experience out of which at least 5 must be in Advertising – Candidates that reside between Lagos Island and Ajah are preferred – Female candidates are encouraged to apply.Required Competencies: – Excellent Communication Skills (Oral and written) – Media planning and buying – Copying writing skills will be an advantage – Strong Customer and Relationship Management – Good Business Research and analytics – Solutions Consulting