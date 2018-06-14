Job Title: Marketing ManagerCompany: International Facilities Services LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingInternational Facilities Services Limited, is an international facilities management company operating global standards to wide range of clients in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and the Middle East.General Purpose: – To develop, establish and maintain marketing strategies to meet organizational objectives. Effective management of the marketing, advertising and promotional activities of the organization.Job Description: – Manage and coordinate all marketing, advertising and promotional staff and activities – Conduct market research to determine market requirements for existing and future products – Analysis of customer research, current market conditions and competitor information – Develop and implement marketing plans and projects for new and existing products – Expand and develop marketing platforms – Manage the productivity of the marketing plans and projects – Monitor, review and report on all marketing activity and results – Determine and manage the marketing budget – Deliver marketing activity within agreed budget – Report on return on investment and key performance metrics – Develop pricing strategy – Create marketing presentations – Liaise with media and advertising – Collaborate with the sales function – Monitor industry best practicesQualification & Experience: – Business or Marketing-related Degree or equivalent professional qualification. – Experience in all aspects of developing and managing marketing strategies minimum 3 years. – Technical marketing skills. – Proven experience in customer and market research. – Relevant product and industry knowledge. – Experience with relevant software applications.Key Competence: – Excellent written and verbal communication skills – Formal presentation skills – Organization and planning – Strategic thinking – Problem analysis and problem-solving – Team-leadership – Persuasiveness – Adaptability – Creativity – Judgment – Decision-making