Job Title: Partner Account Manager Personal HealthCompany: Philips NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 4 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingPhilips – For 124 years, Philips has been a leader in building and shaping markets with our meaningful innovations. We have always been guided by our passion to improve people’s lives – true to our vision of making the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation.In 2014 we announced the next phase of our Accelerate! transformation, moving from a holding company structured around multiple divisions to two stand-alone operating companies – in HealthTech and Lighting Solutions – with the ambition of capturing growth and creating value, both leveraging the trusted Philips brand.Your Role: – Responsible for managing sellout activities Nigeria within Philips’ Personal Health reseller segment, (Key accounts and Traditional Trade) establishes a professional working relationship, builds excitement for the Philips Brand, drives the implementation and execution of demand generation activities as well as Philips Partner Program deployment within their accounts, increases sales effectiveness and skills of resellersBusiness Objectives: – Meet or exceed country Personal Health Sellout sales target – Meet or exceed sales target within your accountsIncrease Philips PH share of wallet within account – Maximize program participation and achievement of program goals – Increase partners knowledge, Position & demonstrate Philips portfolio value proposition vs. competition in accounts – Monitor key performance indicators and report regularly on deviations, success and issues: forecast, sellout, inventory, SOW.Key Areas of Responsibility: – Grow Philips Personal Health’s business within your accounts – Expand partner business to advance Philips ’s mindshare and partner’s value-add – Contribute the support essential for successfully pursuing and winning opportunities for the partner and Philips – Build personal communication skills and effectively leverage communication assets (web, telecomm) to motivate partner selling and alignment with Philips – Develop enduring partner business relationships based on competence and responsive partner support in line with Philips’s GBP – Maintains solid partner business intelligence.Performance Metric: – Quota achievement and growth – Philips Personal Health’s share of wallet within accounts – Partner business plan and training plan – Number of campaigns executed and incremental business generated – Country market-share gain – Partner SatisfactionSkills/Educations: – Commercial knowledge of business and buying processes in Nigeria – 4 to 7 years’ experience – Networker and effective communicator at wide range of levels – Strong influencing and negotiation skills – Business Development experiences – Channel Management experience – Sales and Marketing experiences – Strong drive for results and self-motivation – Entrepreneurial attitude – Reliable with integrity – Bachelor or Master’s degree – Fluent in English.