Job Title: Marketing Specialist Personal HealthCompany: Philips NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 4 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingPhilips – For 124 years, Philips has been a leader in building and shaping markets with our meaningful innovations. We have always been guided by our passion to improve people’s lives – true to our vision of making the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation.In 2014 we announced the next phase of our Accelerate! transformation, moving from a holding company structured around multiple divisions to two stand-alone operating companies – in HealthTech and Lighting Solutions – with the ambition of capturing growth and creating value, both leveraging the trusted Philips brand.Objectives: – Responsible for local activation and Execution of marketing strategies and campaigns across (ATL, BTL, and PR) and develop detailed marketing plan for promotional activities and trade marketing for Philips Personal Health. – In-depth understanding of consumer and shopper insight to identify key promotional windows based on target consumers, and also manage advertising, promotion with internal and external PR team.Business Objectives: – Maximize budget to achieve expected goals for the year – Increase brand awareness through social media campaign and other media platform. – Increase share of wallet for Philips personal health with tactical campaign and promotion – Execution of activation across high foot mall to create top of the mind awareness.Key Areas of Responsibility: – Develop detailed marketing plan for promotional activities and trade marketing – Develop an annual media plan with respective agencies. – Identify key target consumer and recommends promotion campaign and frequency guidelines. – Plan a tactic planogram with the merchandising team to meet the shopper requirement. – Maintain good communication with internal and external PR for Philips person health.Performance Metric: – Trade/Retailer conferences per year – Trade marketing activity per quarter – Annual marketing plan and execution of marketing campaigns – Create process of monitoring media agency and procurement coordination.Skills/Education: – Strong oral and written communications skills – 4 to 7 years’ Experience – Able to develop and maintain effective working relationships in a local and international team – Capacity to work independently and demonstrate high initiative – Experience in Matrix organisation (would be advantageous) – Budget management skills – Trade Marketing Experience – Excellent communication and inter-personal skills. – Beside native language, fluent in English – Bachelor or Master’s Degree in the direction of:Communications – Marketing/Public Relations – Commercial economy – (International) Business Management.