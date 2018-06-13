Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: School Joke: Drive to the Moon  (Read 137 times)

School Joke: Drive to the Moon
« on: Apr 24, 2016, 09:11 AM »
In a mathematics class...

TEACHER: Akpos, for how long would it take a man to drive to the moon if it takes him 12hours to get to half of the way?

AKPOS: Till thy kingdom come!
