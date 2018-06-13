Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: He is not a Womanizer

yetadem

Funny Joke: He is not a Womanizer
Apr 24, 2016, 09:27 AM
He asked you out and you refused. He asked your friend out and she accepted; now you called him a womanizer!

Wait let me ask if you apply for a US Visa and you weren't successful, won't you apply for UK Visa?
