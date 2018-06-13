Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cracking Joke: Will you burn your Certificates?  (Read 244 times)

yetadem

Cracking Joke: Will you burn your Certificates?
« on: Apr 24, 2016, 09:38 AM »
KWAME: Akpos, will you burn your certificate for 5 million dollars?

AKPOS: I will burn the certificates, the school that gave me and also my teachers... I might even burn the Ministry of Education office self!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 