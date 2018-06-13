1. Most compounds are noiseless because 'I pass my neighbour generators are on sabbatical leave.2. Wives are happy because husbands who like hanging out are now staying at home with the family because drinks outside are not cold and no fuel to drive out.3. All the housewives are cooking good food because no more Crunches and Mr Biggs.4. Kids are reading their books since watching TV needs fuel.5. No more congestion in network since many people’s phones are off.6. Browsing and downloading is faster than before cause not much people are online.7. Everybody sleeps very early now, no more late night movies. Light no dey na.8. There are MORE PRAYERS and less distraction.9. Parents are over-joyed because their children that were always online now concentrate on their studies.10. Even God Himself is very happy when he see people that haven't gone to church for months and years now going to church and staying for both first and second services just to charge their phones.