Comedy joke: Hello Boss
« on: Apr 24, 2016, 10:18 AM »
AKPOS: Hello Boss! I will be unable to come to work tomorrow due to heavy rain.

BOSS: In your job application, you mentioned swimming as your hobby. See you at work 7am tomorrow!
