One day, three couples were out for dinner. They were all sitting around the table and when their food came, the smartest guy thought; I should tell my wife something sweet. He thought, "I'll have coffee so I will say pass me the sugar, Sugar," and so he did.One of the other men sitting around the table thought that was pretty nifty, so he said, "Can you pass me the honey, Honey?" His wife was very happy at his remark.The third guy sitting there was thinking and thinking of something to say to his wife. He thought, "I need some more tea," and so he said to his wife, "Can you pass me the tea, Bag?"