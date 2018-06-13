Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: English Essay
During an English test...

TEST: Write an essay about 400-500 words on how rain starts.

AKPOS ANSWER: Thuuu! Thuuu!! Thwaaa!!!! Thwaa! Treeee.... Phaaa.... Shhh.... Hwaaaa.....
