A policeman, Akpos, stops a motorist and asks for his driving license.The Motorist scuffles around in his purse and can't find it. He says to the Akpos, "I must have left it at home officer."Akpos says, "Well, do you have any kind of identification?"The motorist scuffles around in his purse again, and finds a pocket mirror.He looks at it and says to Akpos, "All I have is this picture of myself."Akpos says, "Let me see it, then."So the motorist gives the mirror to Akpos, who looks at it, and replies, "Well, if I had known you were a police officer, I wouldn't have even pulled you over. You can go now."