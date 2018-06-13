Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Igbo Proverb  (Read 180 times)

One liner Joke: Igbo Proverb
« on: Apr 25, 2016, 07:02 AM »
No matter how dark the room is, a man will always find his way to the woman's breast...
