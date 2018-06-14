Job Title: Sales and Marketing AssociateCompany: Global ProfilersJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingGlobal Profilers is a Recruitment & HR Services firm specialized in recruitment in Africa; we are currently looking for a Researcher for our client who specializes in social Enterprise.Responsibilities: – Develop, build, and manage a client base of corporate accounts – Target new and existing accounts across all sectors for new business – Develop and execute Corporate Sales strategies and initiatives – Prospect new clients via sales calls, direct mail, email and networking events – Follow up on leads generated through field contacts, and promotional events – Participate in trade shows, conferences, and community events to help promote the corporate program – Investigate and troubleshoot customer service issues – Oversee the sales process at each stageQualification and Experience:Candidate Requirements: – Minimum of B.Sc/HND. – Minimum age of 23 years. – Minimum Experience of 2 years in a similar role. – Must have travel industry experience – Must have sales and/or business development experience – Good negotiating skills. – Must have good communication skills – Be self-driven and energetic. – Must have good knowledge of computer software and applications.Competencies: – Attention to Detail – Time Management – Planning & Organizing – Communication – Adaptability / Flexibility – Result Focus – Accountability & Dependability – Creative and Innovative Thinking – Ethics and Integrity – High Energy – Ability to manage Stress