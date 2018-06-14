Job Title: Customer Care OfficerCompany: The Coscharis GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareThe Coscharis group has over 26 branches nationwide and with heavy presence in three African countries namely Ghana,Gabon and Cote D’Ivoire. The Group’s business portfolio features supply,installation,maintenance and repairs of medical and labouratory equipments, pharmaceuticals, sales and services of automobiles.Requirements: – 1 year minimum post NYSC experience. – Must not be above 29yrs old. – Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed next month.