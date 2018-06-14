Pages: [1]   Go Down

Customer Care Officer Job at The Coscharic Group
Job Title: Customer Care Officer

Company: The Coscharis Group

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 1 year

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care  

The Coscharis group has over 26 branches nationwide and with heavy presence in three African countries namely Ghana,Gabon and Cote D’Ivoire. The Group’s business portfolio features supply,installation,maintenance and repairs of medical and labouratory equipments, pharmaceuticals, sales and services of automobiles.

Requirements: – 1 year minimum post NYSC experience. – Must not be above 29yrs old. – Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed next month.

