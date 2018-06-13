Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Boys Be Careful!  (Read 303 times)

Short Joke: Boys Be Careful!
Apr 25, 2016, 08:38 AM
If boys are not careful, they would date the same girl twice. They would be like...

BOY: You look familiar.

GIRL: Yes you dated me in 2012... I was dark then.
