Job Title: Direct Sales AgentsCompany: Commercial BankJob Type: Full TimeQualification: ONDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, RiversJob Field: Sales / MarketingOur Client a leading commercial banking institution requires for immediate employment suitably qualified candidates for the position of Direct Sales Agent in the following locations: Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom and Cross Rivers State.SECTOR: Business BankingGROUP: Product SalesGRADE LEVEL: DSAEDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION: Ordinary National Diploma (OND)MINIMUM RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 2 years in relevant (sales) jobPERSONALITY/SKILLS / KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS:• Good interpersonal skills.• Maturity, confidence(complimented by humility), Poise and presence, sense of humour and emotional stability• Good marketing / selling and negotiation skills.• Knowledge of basic banking operations and processes / product knowledge.• Fair understanding of banking regulations.• Fair written and oral communication skills.• Knowledge of the Bank’s products and services.• Good in PC skills.• Knowledge of operating environment and major business transaction dynamics as they relate to the business location.• Good customer relations and service excellence skills.• Report writing and presentation skills.• High level of confidence and integrity.• Must possess a good personality to enable him / her relate well with people. Must be patient and self-drivenMAJOR ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:• Responsible for opening new accounts and follow-up on outstanding documentation• Update and follow up on returned cheques every morning.• Follow up on customer’s requests such as pay in cheques, collect cash, process drafts, process transactions, etc.• Update new deposits and new accounts on the system daily.• Responsible for the provision and safe keeping of customers’ information and files.• Mobilization of Cheap funds e.g. Savings and current account.• Cash pick up from the customer for deposit into their account.• Any other duties as assigned by Supervisor.REPORTING RELATIONSHIP: – Directly Reports to: Branch Leader – Directly Supervises: N/AKEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:• Deposit Base volume (%)• Cost of funds• Complete and accurate documentation for savings and current accounts• Error free processing• Customer complaint level.Note: All candidates should be resident at locations of choice.