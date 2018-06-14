Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Direct Sales Agent Job at Commercial Bank  (Read 118 times)

Jobrib

Direct Sales Agent Job at Commercial Bank
« on: Apr 25, 2016, 07:31 PM »
Job Title: Direct Sales Agents

Company: Commercial Bank

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND  

Experience: 2 years

Location: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

.

Our Client a leading commercial banking institution requires for immediate employment suitably qualified candidates for the position of Direct Sales Agent in the following locations: Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom and Cross Rivers State.

.

SECTOR: Business Banking

GROUP: Product Sales

GRADE LEVEL: DSA

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION: Ordinary National Diploma (OND)                                              

MINIMUM RELEVANT EXPERIENCE:   2 years in relevant (sales) job

.

PERSONALITY/SKILLS / KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS:

• Good interpersonal skills.

• Maturity, confidence(complimented by humility), Poise and presence, sense of humour and emotional stability

• Good marketing / selling and negotiation skills.

• Knowledge of basic banking operations and processes / product knowledge.

• Fair understanding of banking regulations.

• Fair written and oral communication skills.

• Knowledge of the Bank’s products and services.

• Good in PC skills.

• Knowledge of operating environment and major business transaction dynamics as they relate to the business location.

• Good customer relations and service excellence skills.

• Report writing and presentation skills.

• High level of confidence and integrity.

• Must possess a good personality to enable him / her relate well with people. Must be patient and self-driven

.

MAJOR ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Responsible for opening new accounts and follow-up on outstanding documentation

• Update and follow up on returned cheques every morning.

• Follow up on customer’s requests such as pay in cheques, collect cash, process drafts, process transactions, etc.

• Update new deposits and new accounts on the system daily.

• Responsible for the provision and safe keeping of customers’ information and files.

• Mobilization of Cheap funds e.g. Savings and current account.

• Cash pick up from the customer for deposit into their account.

• Any other duties as assigned by Supervisor.

.

REPORTING RELATIONSHIP: – Directly Reports to: Branch Leader – Directly Supervises: N/A

.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:

• Deposit Base volume (%)

• Cost of funds

• Complete and accurate documentation for savings and current accounts

• Error free processing

• Customer complaint level.

.

Note: All candidates should be resident at locations of choice.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 