Job Title: Direct Sales Agents
Company: Commercial Bank
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: OND
Experience: 2 years
Location: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Our Client a leading commercial banking institution requires for immediate employment suitably qualified candidates for the position of Direct Sales Agent in the following locations: Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom and Cross Rivers State.
.
SECTOR: Business Banking
GROUP: Product Sales
GRADE LEVEL: DSA
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION: Ordinary National Diploma (OND)
MINIMUM RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 2 years in relevant (sales) job
.
PERSONALITY/SKILLS / KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS:
• Good interpersonal skills.
• Maturity, confidence(complimented by humility), Poise and presence, sense of humour and emotional stability
• Good marketing / selling and negotiation skills.
• Knowledge of basic banking operations and processes / product knowledge.
• Fair understanding of banking regulations.
• Fair written and oral communication skills.
• Knowledge of the Bank’s products and services.
• Good in PC skills.
• Knowledge of operating environment and major business transaction dynamics as they relate to the business location.
• Good customer relations and service excellence skills.
• Report writing and presentation skills.
• High level of confidence and integrity.
• Must possess a good personality to enable him / her relate well with people. Must be patient and self-driven
.
MAJOR ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Responsible for opening new accounts and follow-up on outstanding documentation
• Update and follow up on returned cheques every morning.
• Follow up on customer’s requests such as pay in cheques, collect cash, process drafts, process transactions, etc.
• Update new deposits and new accounts on the system daily.
• Responsible for the provision and safe keeping of customers’ information and files.
• Mobilization of Cheap funds e.g. Savings and current account.
• Cash pick up from the customer for deposit into their account.
• Any other duties as assigned by Supervisor.
.
REPORTING RELATIONSHIP: – Directly Reports to: Branch Leader – Directly Supervises: N/A
.
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:
• Deposit Base volume (%)
• Cost of funds
• Complete and accurate documentation for savings and current accounts
• Error free processing
• Customer complaint level.
.
Note: All candidates should be resident at locations of choice.